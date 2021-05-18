LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given “Neutral” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $117.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $119.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $115.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

