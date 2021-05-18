LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock worth $331,672. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

