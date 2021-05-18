Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSE:MGU opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.
About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
