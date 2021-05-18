Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $129,657,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGS traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.73. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,148. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGS. Macquarie raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

