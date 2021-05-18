MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issues Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. 31,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

