Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.52 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGNI. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. 4,418,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,528. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,464.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,991,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,896 shares in the company, valued at $61,809,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,566 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,259 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

