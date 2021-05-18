Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 4,485 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.95.

Shares of WMT opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $390.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

