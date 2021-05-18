Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.37 million-$901.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.03 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.92. The stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

