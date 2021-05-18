ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MANT. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

