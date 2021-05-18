Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) Head to Head Contrast

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil -32.64% -6.64% -3.97% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Oil and Triangle Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 1.86 $480.00 million $0.75 16.33 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marathon Oil and Triangle Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 2 7 10 0 2.42 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus price target of $10.02, suggesting a potential downside of 18.18%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Triangle Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2020, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 674 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 298 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

