Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Announces Earnings Results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $550.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

