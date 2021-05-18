Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.000-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $122.90. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,139. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.57.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

