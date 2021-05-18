Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) CFO Kevin S. Cavanah Sells 16,850 Shares

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MTRX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 7,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,850. The firm has a market cap of $321.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $148.26 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 304,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 167,015 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 42.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 160,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 35.6% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 137,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.