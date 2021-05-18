Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of MAT opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2,084.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mattel has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 785,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mattel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,351,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

