McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $231.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.98. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.07 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.