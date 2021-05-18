McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $53,739,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.17 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $3,014,461. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

