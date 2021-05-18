MedicCoin Hits Market Cap of $66,533.46 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 35% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $66,533.46 and $125.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00079193 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 104.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

