Medpace Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Medpace stock opened at $162.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.87. Medpace has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Medpace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Medpace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Medpace by 3.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

