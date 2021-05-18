Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 716.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in nVent Electric by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

