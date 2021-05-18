Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 979.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $15,211,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Transocean by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $2,337,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

