Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 4,807.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 42,145 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 166,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 100.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE RYAM opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $501.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

