Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $33,000 in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

