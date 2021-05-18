Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after purchasing an additional 352,064 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,814 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 293,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $34.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28.

