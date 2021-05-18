Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 895.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,781,661.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GH opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.33 and a 200-day moving average of $140.71. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

