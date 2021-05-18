Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 4,353.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $521,577.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,460 shares of company stock worth $3,088,182. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.