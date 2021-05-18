Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post $118.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.67 million to $119.38 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $103.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $524.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $534.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $552.62 million, with estimates ranging from $540.88 million to $574.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 232,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock worth $2,351,067. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,881,000. Platt Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.