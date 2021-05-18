Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Gap Up to $37.98

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.98, but opened at $39.57. Methanex shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 840 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $36,165,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $5,848,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $5,345,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.