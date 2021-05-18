MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Director Daniel J. Taylor Sells 5,992 Shares

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE MGP opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $36.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on MGP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.