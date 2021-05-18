MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Director Daniel J. Taylor Sells 5,992 Shares

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MGP opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $36.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 84.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

