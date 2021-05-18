MicroMoney Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a market cap of $362,503.40 and $148,357.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

