Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 901,630 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $212,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

