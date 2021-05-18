MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Cut to $540.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $700.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

MSTR opened at $489.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,077.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $650.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.64. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $113.55 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last three months. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $90,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

