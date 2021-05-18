Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 2,360 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,410 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 59,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 493,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,447,000 after buying an additional 86,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,136 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.72.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of -163.65 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

