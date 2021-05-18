Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 359 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

