Middleton & Co Inc MA Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fortive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.