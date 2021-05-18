Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,061 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

