Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,061 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
