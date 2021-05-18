Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after acquiring an additional 117,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 760,661 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after acquiring an additional 159,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

