Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $99,000 Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 1,974,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,688,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,591,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,358,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Shares of PEB opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.