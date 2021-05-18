Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

