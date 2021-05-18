Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $48,000 Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
ViacomCBS Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
