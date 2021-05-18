Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 203 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

NYSE:PNW opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

