Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 425 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

KMB stock opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

