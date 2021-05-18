Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,571 shares of company stock worth $4,451,585. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $124.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.26. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

