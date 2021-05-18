Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,098 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

