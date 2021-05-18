Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $59,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

KMB stock opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

