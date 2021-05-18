Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. 32,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,582. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $166.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 4.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

