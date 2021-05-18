Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. Milestone Scientific updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.