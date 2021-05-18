Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.20 million-$138.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.66 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIME. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at $171,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,426.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,270. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

