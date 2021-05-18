MINISO Group (MNSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect MINISO Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. MINISO Group has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $35.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

