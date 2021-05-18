Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $245.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $155.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.20. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after acquiring an additional 293,179 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after acquiring an additional 248,154 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,383,000 after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,156,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

