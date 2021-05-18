Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.68 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $39.22 million and $2.68 million worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $17.75 or 0.00039982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00418193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00228791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004986 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.16 or 0.01288613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00044591 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,209,052 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.